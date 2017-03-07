Chalkie can do much better

Over the years I have listened to calypsoes sung by the educator, The Mighty Chalkdust. His political commentaries have always come across as clean, clear, well put-together message, witty, imparting good advice etc.

Chalkie is, many times, ahead of the pack and he has earned my respect and I believe that of many in T&T.

This year, though, it was quite different as while I fully understand that he was singing on the topic of child marriages, the choice of lyrics and suggestions took me by surprise.

I must say I expected more from the The Teacher. Where did all this “Vaseline” and the like, suggestions come from? There are much better ways to bring across a point of view on an issue, for if we see calypso as an art form it is important that it is portrayed with dignity and respect.

The Mighty Chalkdust and all others involved in this field must understand everyone has access to what is being sung, including children. I ask the question, is what is being sung a good representation of that art form? Can everyone listen and be helped or are made to blush because of what is being said?

I do hope in the future that Chalkie will return to his “clean” style of singing yet dealing with relevant issues in the witty way which he is well able to do. Remember, when it is all said and done, the students still learn from the teacher. Being that example is important.

Arnold Gopeesingh,

San Juan