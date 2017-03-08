Tax Appeal Board not ‘a tribunal’

I refer to the column in the Guardian of March 6 where it refers to the Tax Appeal Board as a tribunal. Regrettably, this is not correct in the sense in which it seems to be intended.

By Section 3(3) of the Tax Appeal Board Act, Chap.4:50 of the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago, the Court is referred to as a “superior Court of record”. Moreover, by virtue of Section 6(7) of the said Act, the Court exercises for the specified purposes being the attendance of witnesses, the production and inspection of documents, the enforcement of its orders, the entry on and inspection of property and “other matters necessary or proper for the due exercise of its jurisdiction...all the powers, rights and privileges as are exercised in the High Court of Justice on the occasion of an action.”

It is unfortunate that the article appears to give the impression that bodies such as the Tax Appeal Court “are an alternative to settling disputes in court....” This is particularly misleading since the Court is a superior court of record in its own right but is also a designated mediation agency under the Mediation Act 2004. Thus, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) is in fact intended to be an alternative and complementary process to the legal and judicial services offered by the Court.

HH JUDGE ANTHONY DJ GAFOOR,

HON CHAIRMAN,

TAX APPEAL COURT OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO