Moms for Literacy celebrating, empowering women since 1992

This year as we celebrate International Women’s Day 2017, we stand behind women who challenge bias and inequality, campaign against violence, champion women’s education and who forge the advancement of women. We support the businesses, organisations, and schools that are erected and headed by women and whose very existence is a sign of change.

The NGO Moms for Literacy recently celebrated the graduation of 20 women from its Tutor Training Programme through the kind sponsorship of The JB Fernandes Memorial Trust II. The programme gives participants the skills to teach children in their homes, schools and communities to read. The graduates are from various communities in Trinidad and are now certified reading instructors. These women underwent theoretical and practical training under the programme director and coordinator, Ms Gonzales and Mr Trevor Oliver, who ensured that they adopted the ‘Moms Approach’ to teaching reading.

Moms holds strongly the belief that “When you educate a girl, you educate a nation” and mothers being their children’s first teachers must be able to read, write, and comprehend so that they can excel at their role. Moms sees literacy for our young women as ensuring a better quality of life for our children because when girls are left without the skills of reading, writing and comprehending, they are more susceptible to a life of poverty, domestic violence, early pregnancies, HIV and Aids and other social ills.

The organisation also hosts literacy awareness conferences helping mothers to achieve higher levels of literacy in their communities. Remedial reading enhancement classes for children, workshops and tutor training for parents and teachers are held at the San Juan location. The organisation can be contacted at 638-5440/638-6667 if you wish to volunteer or enquire about these programmes.

Sherina Mohammed

Moms for Literacy Caribbean