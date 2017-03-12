Thumbs up for SWAT officers

We acknowledge the tremendous job done by SWAT men and women in uniform under the blazing sun and pouring rain at times to ensure the safety of everyone taking part in the biggest and most beautiful festival in the world, T&T Carnival.

SWAT’s own hard-working officers were outstanding, over 500 extraordinary officers were on duty as they worked alongside the State’s law enforcement officers and contributed to making this Carnival safer for all as they went beyond the call of duty to get the job done.

Thanks for your commitment and dedication which resulted in quick action to deter criminals and prevent unlawful activity. With crime at an epidemic level, we must continue to join forces. SWAT vows to continue working with the State’s law enforcement to keep our people safer as we try to rid the country of criminal elements.

Let us remember those who lost their lives to accidents and other violent incidents this year and over the years. Let us stand together as a people for what is right always, making compassion, patience, and love our new watch words.

Congratulations on a job well done, SWAT officers. Thank you for your invaluable contribution. As MX Prime, Ultimate Rejects, Full Extreme soca 2017 Road March winner puts it, “we jammin still”.

Aaron Henry,

Group chairman, SWAT Estate Police Limited