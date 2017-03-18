Asking the right kind of questions

The kind of robust interrogation reported in the media, of State Enterprises and government agencies at the Parliamentary Committee level, is cause for some optimism that the laxity of the past will no longer be allowed to continue. In particular, Senators David Small and Ian Roach are asking the kinds of questions that many members of the public would like to have answered.

How can a state enterprise, Caribbean Airlines, operating on government subventions to the tune of millions of dollars every year, conclude that it is not required to produce documentation requested by the highest court of the land, comprising representatives put there by the people for that very purpose?

It is reminiscent of a similar failure by Petrotrin some months ago, and the EMBD before that. The excuse given was that the terms of the instant contracts were confidential and could not be made public. It is no wonder that so much of the state’s funds cannot be accounted for, but in every case without exception assurances are given that corrective measures have been put in place to avoid such wastage in future. That is, until the next time it happens, when the same meaningless platitudes are parroted, and we accept that garbage.

No one is ever disciplined, transferred, dismissed or reported to the police, nor is any evidence ever advanced that anything has changed, but we are expected to believe that these practices will not recur. Often on the basis of promises from the very people who engaged in or allowed them in the first place. We can only support the independent senators to continue to be the vigilant guardians of the public interest and to continue to fight the good fight for the people of T&T.

Karan Mahabirsingh,

Carapichaima