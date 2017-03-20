Tribute to a mentor of West Indies cricket

A former student of Naparima College, San Fernando, and knighted in 1999 for his services to journalism, Sir Trevor McDonald was the feature speaker at an event in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the death of Sir Frank Worrell hosted by the Sir Frank Warrell Memorial Committee at the Central Bank, Eric Williams Plaza, Port-of-Spain, on March 10.

The occasion also celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Committee.

McDonald is a Trinidadian-British newsreader and journalist, best known for his career as a news presenter with BBC Radio and the Independent Television News (ITN).

Special guest at the event was 92-year-old Sir Everton Weekes, the last surviving of the Three Ws (Clyde Walcott, Frank Worrell and Everton Weekes) of West Indian cricket.

Sir Everton Weekes was honoured with the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Noble Spirit Award. The award is presented to any cricketer, cricket administrator or person who has contributed significantly to cricket and has demonstrated values, principles and leadership skills. The award was presented by Ainsworth Harewood, chairman of the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Committee.