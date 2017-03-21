‘Sorry, restrooms close at 5 pm’

We say we are serious about tourism but let’s take a look at Maracas Beach, which used to be the best beach in Trinidad.

Parking is horrendous because the parking lot is uneven, frequently flooded and parking spaces are severely limited due to construction work taking place on one end. This causes massive traffic jams for beachgoers that lasts up to at least five pm on a Sunday. The traffic frees up once you are clear of the parking lot entrance. Yet hundreds of people still descend on the beach on a weekend.

I was most embarrassed Sunday when my family from abroad decided to make a rest room stop at 5.15 pm before leaving the beach, only to be told in a very rude tone, that the rest rooms close at 5 pm. So visitors, I guess you need to make sure that you do your “business” before 5 pm or face the dire consequences of a long drive home before you can get relief. Oh, and by the way, make sure you don’t get into difficulties in the water after 5 pm because it is my understanding that the life guards are no longer on duty after that time. When, oh when, will we take tourism seriously? Only when the last drop of the oil dollars dry up?

But don’t worry, we are Trinis and we jamming still!

Arlene Stephen