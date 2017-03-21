“Aye bro that’s my car!” I hurled towards the apathetic driver, like a series of well-timed expletives. He acknowledged my claim of ownership by stepping on the gas; the race was on. Keys in hand and arms raised to the sky, I found myself chasing after this now infamous vehicle clad in white.

This was a race in which many drivers were unwilling participants and one I would not win.

I had just been violated, I had just been robbed and to make matters worse there was no apparent reason for the assault.

People tend to do what’s in their best self-interest. When the act of wrecking is incentivised by monetary compensation, performance is mired by an interesting ethical dilemma.

Do you impinge upon a person’s ease of movement because they “violated” an ordinance or because you directly benefit from the action?

Not one to jump to conclusions, I set out to speak with one the collections officers at the impound lot.

As it turns out, the act of wrecking is steeped in negative reinforcement. The theory of Operant conditioning states that one can correct an undesired behaviour through negative stimuli. The goal of wrecking, therefore, is ultimately to help the offender.

So it struck me as odd when I was told that once the wrecking process begins the wrecker would continue impound the vehicle even in the presence of the driver.

This is not reinforcement of any kind this is punishment and their actions make me question their motives.

As I begrudgingly paid the $500 cash charge, I enquired about the processes put in place to educate the public with regard to unsafe parking zones.

Some 10 minutes later the only concrete information I was given was “Look for d (sic) signs.” The issue here, as is often the case, was that this signage, indicating that parking was prohibited, did not exist.

It seems Mr Prime may have been onto something with Full Extreme:

“D signs dem could bun down,

They’ll get you still

They’ll get you still

Hold dem and wreck dem

No they doe business.”

To date there are no dedicated, well-publicised forums informing drivers of current wrecking zones nor is there any meaningful oversight to ensure that drivers aren’t being taken advantage of.

The wrecking process is obviously broken and I think this, among many things, must be corrected before we, as citizens of this glorious Republic, can arrive to the winter of our discontent.

Seitu Joseph