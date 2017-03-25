No one is protesting against all this

On reading of all the murders in T&T Guardian newspaper on a daily basis over the last 18 months and witnessing the irrational behaviour of a lot of people in public places, I have concluded that T&T has slipped into the worst situation I have ever seen.

Ministers constantly use spin and blame the last party for the woes of this country but they can’t say or are unable to do anything even remotely to try to secure this country and its citizens against itself or the dangers from foreign threats.

Nothing is being done to curb crime. The Community Comfort Patrols helped ease crime in suburban and rural districts but was shut down. Police patrols have decreased as well and the Minister of National Security and the head of the Security Council can only gripe and complain.

No one is protesting against all of this. We only sit and only talk about it. Nothing will ever change in T&T for the better if this continues.

In this 21st century we are still so far behind even nations without oil and gas, that we have become the joke of the Caribbean as well as other countries.

Public transportation, hospital care, lower fuel costs, property taxes, high food prices and the opportunity to further one’s education as an adult with no pay increases have only worked against the working people.

No wonder crime is at an all time high.

Gaitri Bharath