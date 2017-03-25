We have to be eternally vigilant

It is a tragedy what took place in London this week. In this latest terrorist attack lives were lost and many people were injured. I cannot understand how anyone could see this as being okay to do to a fellow human being.

Let me say this those who commit these acts of terrorism and then proclaim God are misguided. I have heard many, many religious followers openly condemn this type of behaviour and they will tell you that it is wrong. Please, let us not judge them.

Yet in the midst of everything we must be mindful of terrorist attacks; we are living in the last days. If we are not careful we can adopt a lackadaisical approach to these events around the world and not do what was necessary to protect our own country.

Do not for one moment think that it cannot happen in T&T. The signs of the times are all round us. I am almost certain that no one expected this attack at Westminster, London, but it did happen.

We can no longer live as if all is well in T&T. Just as the wider world we, too, have the risk element here. We to must be alert at all times. I think this is simply being wise. Let us look out for each other.

Arnold Gopeesingh,

San Juan