Guardian Neediest Cases Fund says thank you

The Trustees of the Guardian Neediest Cases Fund (GNCF) expresses its deep appreciation to each and every person who made donations in 2016.

Although the economy was a bit slower, the fund was still able to assist 747 families through its disability, book, medical, disaster and Christmas grants. ‘Thank You’ to all our donors, and we do hope that your generosity will continue in 2017. Let us together seek to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

GNCF administrator