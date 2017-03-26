Pull First Citizens APO, revisit $32 offer price

On March 13, the finance minister, also referred to as corporation sole, opened the Additional Public Offering (APO) of 48, 495,665 shares in majority-owned banking group First Citizens at a price of $32 per share. The proceeds of the APO, estimated to be circa $1.5 billion, which according to the documentation will be used by the Government to support the national budget in fiscal year 2017.

The offer was initially scheduled to close last Friday. However, as early as last Wednesday, First Citizens issued a notice informing the public that the closing date of the offer had to be extended to April 7. According to the bank, as reported in last Wednesday’s Guardian, the Government had agreed to extend the offer “owing to the significant level of interest and enquires received by public servants who are due to receive backpay”.

Notably, the above explanation indeed makes for good PR however, unfortunately, as a diligent student of the market, I am not buying that. And, in fact, I am now concerned that the offer could be in jeopardy of being under-subscribed. My understanding, based on feedback from what I consider to be reliable sources, indicate that the response of the investing public to the offer thus far could at best be described as “tepid”.

In the absence of empirical evidence to the contrary, I am of the view that this could be attributed to several factors not the least of which is the $32 price point at which the shares are being offered. And, whilst I could appreciate the Government’s need to try to maximize the funds raised from the APO, the offer price is not only unattractive but a disincentive to potential investors. This is because the offer price equates to that of the market price of the share on the TTSE at the close of trading on Friday last. In fact, the market price declined by $0.50 to $31.50 on March 14, but has since recovered to $32.

However, there is still a significant number of shares being offered by sellers on the market at $32 and very few buyers, even at lower prices. What this means is that notwithstanding the current four per cent dividend yield argument being advanced as one of the main reasons to buy the shares, truth be told, such an argument is unsustainable given the fact that the focus of equity investors is usually capital appreciation and dividend “yield” is a function of the ‘dividend payable/paid’ and the equally important “price” of the share, which incidentally is not fixed and, therefore, can either go up or down depending on the prevailing market conditions and/or sentiment.

Moreover, notwithstanding the historical price range within which a share may have traded in the past, one of the first rules of investing is that: “past performance is not a predictor of future results”. I hope that I’m wrong but if, God forbid, the APO is under-subscribed, it begs the question: where will the post-offer-demand will come from to drive or even sustain the current market price that (as mentioned earlier) is equal to the offer price of $32?

A case in point is the Calypso Index Fund, which had a public offer just like this First Citizens offer, had to be extended on that occasion from November 6 to December 4, 2015. The explanation given at the time was very similar: “to facilitate demand among individual and institutional investors and to give investors more time to subscribe and brokers managing the offering adequate time to process orders”. The only difference was that this was a “closed-end fund” with an initial 20 million units being sold at an offer price of $25 per unit. Once subscribed, unit holders can buy from or sell to other investors directly through the TTSE for up to ten years. The underlying assets of the fund comprised shares in 16 top locally-listed companies as well as close to 100 energy companies from across the globe. And even though at the close of the offer there was an exact take up (no over-subscription), all I would say is that the performance the share price or lack thereof is now a matter of public record. Accordingly, instead of extending the close of the offer, I am calling on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to immediately follow US President Donald Trump’s lead by pulling this seemingly ill-fated APO and come back to market as soon as he has revisited the $36-per-share offer price.

Peter Permell

Minority Shareholder Rights Advocate