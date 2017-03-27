Well done, CAL

We are quick to condemn and complain when things are not efficient, but in the same mode we must congratulate and compliment when things are excellent.

I dealt with Caribbean Airlines on its flight from Piarco to Toronto on Wednesday morning.

All went well. From check-in to arrival. Baggage inspection, paperwork, you name it. An assistant even assisted a young lady to adjust her clothing.

Gone are the days of ‘’Bound to wait in airport.’’ The name change worked well.

Well done, people. Keep up the hard work.

Toronto looks good in snow.

AV Rampersad, Princes Town