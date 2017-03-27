You do have jurisdiction, Sir

On Carnival Friday evening a relative went to the airport to pick up two friends arriving from Maimi at 3.20 pm. She arrived at the airport at 4 pm allowing 40 minutes to clear immigration and customs. The flight arrived on time. My relative waited until 5 pm and not yet seeing her friends emerge, she called them. The response was that there were hundreds of people ahead of them waiting to clear immigration and there were only two officers and that it should take about two more hours.

My relative went to Trincity Mall and hung around for two hours and called again at 7 pm only to be told by her friends that they are still in immigration and cannot say how long again it will take. My relative advised her friends to take a taxi when they eventually came out.

Very few Trinidadians would be surprised at this situation in a country where the police could block the roads and shut down the country for a whole day on the pretext of checking vehicles. Up to today, no one has been held responsible for this and disciplined accordingly.

Or, a traffic officer could stop a vehicle on the Priority Bus Route driven by a husband taking his pregnant wife to the hospital to have a baby in an emergency situation, giving them a ticket and forcing them off the Priority Bus Route. Up to today, the public does not know the name of this officer, or whether there has been any investigation into this matter.

What had me really concerned, however, was the reported statement of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Airport Authority who said he has “absolutely no jurisdiction on what Immigration or Customs should or should not do.” He added that the airport authority merely provides the facilities for Immigration to carry out their work.

I would respectfully like to inform the Chairman that the proper functioning of the airport is entirely within his jurisdiction. He is the head of the airport and it is his duty to ensure that all services are properly provided. So that if immigration was not functioning well, he has to do whatever it takes to make it work properly, even if he has to go to the Prime Minister himself. He cannot just sit back and state that the problem is not within his jurisdiction while his airport is in chaos.

The same reasoning applies to several other sections of the society. For example, we have had reports of magistrates, on convicting people for possession of a gun, asking in frustration where were all these guns coming from? But not once have we seen a magistrate ask the convicted person where he got the gun from and asking the police if the convicted person co-operated with the police in identifying the supplier of the gun and that the sentence to be passed will depend on the extent of co-operation with the police in locating the supplier of the gun.

And, this is not outside the jurisdiction of the magistrate as the magistrate has other duties outside the Summary Courts Act to preserve the general welfare of the society.

Lennox Sankersingh