‘Even the stones cry out’

“Persons come into the fibre of our lives and their shadow fades and disappears.” So says a popular Catholic hymn, except his shadow never faded nor disappeared. I first met Paul Marchan about five years ago when I was parish priest in Siparia. His first cousin was an altar server. A somewhat troubled young man, Paul’s bi-polar issues got worse in the last year of his life. Like his father, he liked strumming his guitar and singing for anyone who was willing to listen.

He sang for one of my parishioners, Mrs Salandy, when she was in hospital. He loved visiting the sick and would serenade them with his melodious voice and guitar. When Mrs Salandy died, Paul came to the funeral and sang at the graveside throughout her burial. It was there I met him for the first time. It was easy to see through him, translucent as he was, with an evidently good heart.

Two weeks ago, Paul was shot and killed by police in circumstances that cry out for urgent review. Notwithstanding the danger mentally ill persons can pose to themselves and others, and notwithstanding the fact that the police must also protect themselves in the line of duty, certain ethical issues arise. Was such force really necessary to subdue a skinny young man who had neither knife nor gun in his hand but a piece of broken mirror?

Powerful people are not those with power who know how to flaunt it; powerful people are those fully aware of their power and know how to show restraint in using it. Was deadly force really necessary to bring this commotion to an end?

Secondly, if Paul were the troubled son of the Prime Minister or the President or the Chief Justice would he be alive today? What constitutes the difference–iconic status, class, geography? Thirdly, we talk so much about violence today but do we ask ourselves what about mentalities, patterns of perception and personal cosmologies that determine how we see people? What do we think of when we hear “St Ann’s” or “Ward 1”?

How do we view mentally ill persons? If our answer to that is “crazy,” “mad,” or “gone off,” do we not devalue them and hence treat them with less respect and restraint, as apparently was the case here? The arrest of mentally ill people is not a matter to be dealt with by the police alone. Mental health workers must be present.

I had joked with Paul that he must sing at my funeral. Little did I know I would be present at his. What is saddest, is this was an avoidable death and in truth, even the stones cry out.

Fr Martin Sirju,

Parish Priest,

San Fernando