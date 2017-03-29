Foreign exchange, deficit, diversification and debt

I wish to comment on some issues gnawing at our economy: foreign exchange, diversification and government debt and budget deficit.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert recently hinted that he was looking at prioritising the use of foreign exchange. When one considers our relatively small US$ reserves (about US$14.86 billion—US$9.40 billion in official reserves of roughly 10 months’ import cover, plus US$5.46 billion in the HSF,) our high propensity for imported goods and services and collapse of oil and gas prices (loss of 90 per cent of revenues over the last two years,) the availability and the purposes for which foreign exchange is used become a national concern and the government ought to intervene in the distribution of foreign exchange in the country’s interest.

The alternatives of devaluation and letting the free market determine the exchange rate (free floating the TT$) will fuel inflation, increase the cost of living and perhaps send signals of economic instability and further erode waning confidence in the economy. We have some foreign exchange buffer, so let’s be prudent in using it.

The problem, however, with letting the government, rather than the free market, allocate the use of foreign exchange or for that matter any scarce commodity, good or service, is that there is bound to be dissatisfaction about the priority in the allocation. For instance, I don’t seem to understand why the minister should give priority to manufacturers. I am not in any way minimising the contribution of the manufacturing sector to our economy, but aren’t manufacturers who export, earning their foreign exchange? Why, therefore, give them preference? Probably I am missing something here.

As far as diversification is concerned, there is the vague, vacuous and interminable discussion by some economists and commentators that “we” should diversify our economy. The economic imperative for T&T is diversification, no doubt about that. But who exactly is the “we” that are being referred to? Is it the government, individual citizens or businesses?

Some countries, which we are told we should emulate such as South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, were considered poor only a few decades ago, have economies today that are thriving. Contrary to popular myth, their success wasn’t due to a sophisticated combination of governmental wisdom and economic planning, supplemented by loans and foreign aid from advanced countries. It was due to individual self-interest and to government policies that allowed people to engage in economic activities for the purpose of bettering their condition. This is perhaps the fundamental lesson to be learned from countries that have successfully diversified and developed their economies.

In terms of government debt and budget deficit, there is much alarmist talk characterised by disciplinary myopia implying that the debt and deficit are harmful. Of course there are legitimate concerns: the public debt as a percentage of GDP should not rise for a prolonged period and interest payments on the debt remain a small percentage of GDP.

Critics also contend that borrowed funds are being channelled into hand-to-mouth consumption through government salaries, subsidies and transfer payments rather than used to augment the economy’s productive capacity. But one must be cognisant of the fact that fiscal policy is created in the political arena which complicates its use in stabilising the economy.

Government spending is somebody’s income. Cutting spending means hurting someone, which politicians are hesitant to do especially if those affected are the politicians’ constituents and supporters. The deficit could also be cut by raising taxes, but that means less private spending and angry taxpayers—not an easy political solution.

My hope is that commentators be more incisive in their commentaries so that citizens can be more accurately informed and become more interested in the economic issues facing the country.

Bhagiratty Boodhan,

Avocat