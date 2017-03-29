T&T versus Mexico. Like the Trini fan who was shown holding his head and literally bawling nearing the end of the game against Mexico I, too, was holding mine likewise!

To our newly minted coach who was so passionate and animated against Panama, what happened against Mexico? And wasn’t it you who we all exalted in 2005 when you scored with a header against Bahrain at the very stadium to put us into the 2006 World Cup?

Which brings me to my point about the loss against Mexico Tuesday night. When last I checked (and do pardon the sarcasm), the play is termed “a corner kick” and not a “corner pass.” So why, given Kenwyn Jones’ return to form and his seemingly new found passion under your coaching, wasn’t he given the opportunity with all those corner kicks that we had, to try to score with his huge presence?

Why the useless and ineffective “corner passing” instead of “corner kicks.” Jones could have been given those opportunities to become a hero like you did, but instead we appeared to take the easy way out by the use of corner passing instead of creating direct scoring opportunities like you had in 2005.

I am still holding my head and bawling like that fan!

Hopefully we will find the winning formula going forward like the Soca Warriors of 2005.

N Khan,

Diego Martin