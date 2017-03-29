Nationalise criminal gangs

Year after year, we the hapless citizens of T&T hear of the unending gun battles between the unruly ISIS gang and the Rasta city gang of Enterprise, Chaguanas, followed by the inevitable photos of endless dead bodies on the roadside.

The protective services seem unable to do anything about the above gangs or any gangs for that matter, so I would like to offer a novel strategy here: nationalise these gangs, at least it would guarantee that their murderous output would immediately drop by about 65 per cent.

Gregory Wight,

Maraval