Opening up of airways can help tourism
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
If our Government and the Tourist Board encourage airlines from all countries worldwide to travel weekly to Trinidad and Tobago, this will be the best advertising possible, as Tourists are always looking for new destinations to visit. Gone are days when people have the time to spend in an airport waiting for BWIA and CAL. Give us a choice when travelling, and give the whole world a choice also to discover T&T.
Patricia Blades,
Cocorite
