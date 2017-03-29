Property Tax; what other option?

Property Tax did not come as a thief in the night. We knew for the longest while that it was there in the making. It is now upon us and we simply cannot dodge the bullet. The fact is that our Government needs to find ways and means to pay the country’s expenditures. The oil price is really not going anywhere at any rate presently, so Property Tax to help the situation.

Let us face it, with the current state of economy people will feel it now that this extra money has to be put out. For sure some will feel it more than others, but it is what it is.

My main concern is that I do hope that proper procedures will be implemented so that the citizens will be treated fairly. Please do not implement with haste this Property Tax. Do all that is necessary to avoid any hiccups down the road.

I urge our politicians, while the bills are growing, please consider the people—they cannot be the ones always to turn to. Our leaders need to create other sources of revenue to run the country. Dependency on oil and gas is not paying off, as such other revenue sources, beside citizens, need to be found.



Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan