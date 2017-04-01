Appeal the result

Dear football patriots,

As a true supporter, I write with a very heavy heart in the interest of natural justice and especially because football is a medium that brings T&T together as a united nation.

Fifa must be made to understand that the teams—upon whom Fifa depends—should not suffer because of officiating errors!

Like with cricket, Fifa must give teams the benefit of instant appeals— via TV video replays—adjudicated upon by a fourth official, so to speak.

Spectators, Fifa depends heavily on your support, so let your voices be heard! It may seem improbable what I suggest, but the longest journey begins with one footstep. An avalanche begins with one snowflake. And faithfully, David slew Goliath! So let’s take the fight to Fifa, and protest, and go viral with it! Let’s move this mountain of injustice! We can do it! Censuring the on-field officials is a must, but it is not enough!

The referee should be banned, along with the linesman who ruled our gem of a goal, offside, from ever officiating another game!

T&T should not have lost to Mexico last Tuesday. We demand justice for all soccer teams now!

NB, because of inept officiating, in Haiti, 1973, T&T was robbed of a World Cup finals berth! This has robbed some of our most outstanding players—a galaxy of superstars actually—of the rare honour of playing at the World Cup finals, in 1974: and they deserved to go!

Maybe we should also fight the good fight in honour of them?

Can the football federations of the world unite and support this serious matter?

Can we appeal to the relevant Court of Arbitration for Sport, as a matter of urgency?

We want our point(s)!

Messrs TTFF, may we hear from you please! Fight for what is right!

Lord God, please help us fight and win this battle; and Lord, we pray that we will still qualify for Russia 2018, in spite of last Tuesday’s debacle. Amen and praise God.

Vinda RamSingh