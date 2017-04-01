What constitutes ‘serious crime?’

As I read that “serious crime” is down by 24 per cent, I am also hearing of two murdered in Arima 24 hours after two were also murdered in Diego Martin. We are at 124 murders for the year—gone past last year around this time. Right now there are more murders than the days of the year for 2017.

By the way who, externally, verifies these figures given by the TTPS? I am sorry, I need to go with what I am seeing before my very eyes daily. Crime is at its worse in T&T at present and we need to work together to change this.

Our leaders must understand that they are dealing with a nation of intelligent people who can analyse and are not prepared to take things just so, without questioning. They will measure it properly; it is the basic instinct of any level-headed thinking individual.

Serious crime detection rate said to be close to the bench mark of 30 per cent. What caused that overnight miracle? Sorry, again I am not convinced. How many have been murdered and no arrests or conviction made. Just for information sake, of the 124 murders for the year, how many were arrested, convicted and are serving time? Please convince the people.

These are things we will like to hear and see—arrest, conviction and serving time. Also, days without murders. That is what good news is. Can you imagine an entire week without a murder? What a blessing it would be. I do not think it is wrong to ask for a standard than just what is accepted as norm. Let us work together to really bring crime down in T&T.

Arnold Gopeesingh,

San Juan