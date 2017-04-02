Where is the love?

The once beautiful place of island bliss,

Now the old days, I so dearly miss,

When children played and grown up’s came together,

When a family and village looked out for each other.

Where waking up to calm and serenity

Now turned into wake up to heartache and tragedy.

Where has the love for country

And our neighbours gone?

Where is the Trinbago, the land where my ancestors were born.

Every day I pray for peace

But the human kind makes me peek.

How could we sit in silence and watch

The destruction of our people

And the islands we love so much?

You all say you are Trini to de bone,

So why would you hurt one of your very own?

Life is precious, so hold Dem and Wuk Dem,

Because de thing getting serious, so it’s all of our problem.

The law of the land, pray for our fellow man

Be your brother’s keeper.

Pray for every evil force to be sublime.

O gosh Trinbago, is so de thing does go,

Let every creed and race find an equal place.

And may God bless our nation.

Brian M Samuel