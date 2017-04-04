PLEASANTVILLE SECONDARY REACHING HEIGHTS UNKNOWN

In the midst of all the negative stories emanating from our education system and splashed all over the media, there is a ray of hope, a shining light, an oasis in the desert of violence, bullying and indiscipline. There is a school like Pleasantville Secondary determined to make a difference in our beleaguered society.

In their quest to educate and improve lives, the staff and students of Pleasantville Secondary came up with and put on a production which they aptly named ‘’Life Issues’’ at the Naparima Bowl, last Thursday. What a production! What an exhilarating performance by the students!

‘’Life Issues’’ led the audience through the numerous social issues which negatively impact on the lives of students. Themes like domestic violence, drug abuse, incest, rape, bullying, teenage pregnancy and other issues, were brought alive by the students through drama, music, dance and visual arts.

This was a really comprehensive production. At times, the performances were so powerful that a hush descended on the Naparima Bowl. The audience, which consisted of many young people and parents, was left spellbound or sometimes in tears. Indeed the message was clear.

The cast of students, none of them professional actors, obviously spent long hours at rehearsals. And we label all young people as indisciplined? As a retired teacher I know how difficult it is to encourage students to do a presentation in front a class.

The teachers involved in this production have worked very hard. Mr Sargeant, the dance teacher/production manager; Mr Durity, the artistic director; and Ms Thomas-Cooper, the Visual Arts teacher, have shown through their love, dedication and commitment that teachers can lead and encourage students to reach heights unknown even to the students themselves. I know many other staff members were involved and this augurs well for our education system.

I am happy that the staff and students of Pleasantville Secondary are continuing the rich heritage of the 80’s, when this school was an academic and cultural leader in Trinidad and Tobago. Way to go P’ville.

Janice Frederick-Sealy,

Freeport