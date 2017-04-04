WE MUST RISE TO CHALLENGES FACING US

How would history record this period in our country? What legacy is this generation leaving for the ones to come? It will determine how we will be remembered.

Our own existence finds true meaning when we elevate lives by showing how to live, a life of purposeful expression.

The pastoral letters of Archbishop Harris tell us to look again at our demands for the trappings of wealth.

When our brother and sister struggle for the basic requirements of life, in his most loving letter he then reminds us to listen to the cry of the Earth, scarred by fire, dried up by land grabbing and stifled concrete.

Let us not be satisfied to clean the beaches occasionally, let us appreciate a blessed land, sea and air bequeathed to us a legacy to be handed to our children.

In all truth we have created a very corrupt, deviant culture at least, and the rot of our indiscipline has become now unbearable.

The violent youth of today is the product of yesterday, our Carnival mentality to everything will only foster further mayhem.

The decline must stop here! We must change course and be remembered as the true authors of our destiny; the era in which Trinidadians rose to the challenges and made a positive impact in our country’s history.

Good stewardship will always be remembered and lead to prosperity and peace for all.

Colin Fortune’

Arima