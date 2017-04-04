WRECKING IS AN OUTDATED PRACTICE

I recently was involved in a very unfortunate situation following a lime on the Avenue.

I disarmed the alarm to my vehicle, about to get in when I saw a young lady crying on the other side of the street.

I asked what the matter was and whether I could help, to which she responded: “My boyfriend and I just broke up, my phone is dead, I have no money and they wreck my car! I didn’t see the fire-hydrant because it is at a lower level to the road and it is hidden by grass.”

This street was relatively lonely and poorly lit (Gray Street) and with the time being around midnight, this young lady was vulnerable.

I made it my business to take her to the wrecked car “dump” near MovieTowne and explained to the officer exactly what happened.

She was just at a loss for words as she had been through a lot that night. Luckily the officer had a heart and waived the $500 fee.

It is time that we get rid of this archaic practice of wrecking vehicles. In developed countries like the UK, a ticket is stuck onto your windscreen and a copy mailed to the address of the vehicle as per the licence plate. Why must we have to resort to this punishment of having to organise transport to collect your vehicle especially at night?

This nonsense about wrecking has to stop.

As we aim towards becoming more developed, surely a more reasonable arrangement can be worked out.

I have been told that there is a quota of wrecked cars that must be met every night.

Every person’s situation is different and to continue wrecking is, quite frankly, pathetic and heartless. Come on, Mr Mayor, think of the both parties involved, not just the ones on the receiving end of the $500.

N Murray,

Diego Martin