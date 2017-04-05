Privatise Tobago travel

News of the withdrawal of the fast super fast ferry to Tobago and the obvious hardship which will ensue brought back memories of the days of Trinidad and Tobago Air Service in the late 1970s. This was another miserable initiative by the then PNM Government which made travel to Tobago almost on par with travel to a penal colony instead of a sister isle. Big men and women slept on the floor, cursed, wept and children suffered greatly, just to go for a vacation. There was miserable cowshed next to the main terminal and on a daily basis, with the exception of wild animals, which people replaced, the place was like the market on a bad day, with goods, furnishings, vegetables and motor car parts.

Fast forward to 2017 and the astute PNM Government that did not know that the lease would run out and when that happens, the same people who voted en masse for the party and Government would be left without basic supplies.

So I am going to call out the elephant in the room today and state emphatically, its time to privatise travel to Tobago. Take it out of the hands of the inept political directorate and put it into the private sector. The taxpayer will save millions.

Don’t worry, they raised gas twice and no one rioted, so when the price raises to even $1,000, no one will mind. They may lose some support in the earlies, but the efficiency of the private enterprise will yield long-term benefits in terms of reliability and quality. And the competition among favoured supporters, which is obviously where the contracts will go, will be sufficient to ensure that as fast as one supporter contractor falls, another will step in. No problems at the next election.

The philosophy is no different to the approach applied to other areas of state involvement. We can’t carry the subsidy together with poor service. So we know we can’t afford the subsidy, so now is the time.

Lystra Marajh, Glencoe