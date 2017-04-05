Who is telling ‘ferry tales?’

The inter-island ferry dilemma has been fraught with varying opinions depending on who you ask. The end result is that Tobago has been left incapacitated with regards to the dependability of this much-needed economic conduit that serves business on both sides of our isles.

Who is telling tales?

Former Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) Board member and proclaimed People’s National Movement (PNM) stalwart Ferdie Ferreira has laid the blame for the ferry dilemma at the feet of the Works and Transport Minister. Ferreira says the Board had no powers with regards to the contractual agreements of the Super-Fast Galicia cargo vessel.

The Transport Minister has since declared that the contractual arrangements with the Galicia were before his time. There are questions regarding the reason why such a critical means of trade and commerce would be at the mercy of a month-to-month contract since April 30, 2016.

What is also curious is the Cabinet approving a three-year or 36-month lease for a new ferry cargo vessel. The current vessel has not received any complaints about its capacity and functionality from its end users or the Tobago Chamber of Commerce.

Added to these circumstances is the statement from Minister Rohan Sinanan that says the current provider was not interested in an 18-month contract. The Minister, however, never spoke to offering the current provider the 36-month contract approved by the Cabinet.

While the public understands that the five-year request may have been too long, where is the relevance and consistency in offering the current provider 18 months as opposed to 36 months?

The opposition has launched questions at the government about the resignation of the PATT Board. Secondly, the opposition asked for a response on an accusation that former chairman Christine Sahadeo “blocked” any agreement on the matter. The Minister had no information on the accusation.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Watson Duke has also given his perspective on the dilemma. His view is that this situation is a result of central government’s incompetence and Tobago should own its own vessel to avoid Trinidad determining Tobago’s economic trade abilities.

The Tobago Chamber of Commerce has also stated their disapproval with the way this Inter-island Ferry Service is being handled especially in the current circumstances of economic decline. The Chamber is saying that this could mean the difference between Tobago businessman staying in business or closing their doors.

This ferry service has been an item of contention for some time now in the media and therefore the issue has become a football with no conclusive direction. Citizens need to know the truth about this dilemma and not have to try deciphering who is telling “ferry tales.”

Ronald Huggins, St Joseph