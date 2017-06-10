Justice system needs an intervention

There is an old lawyer joke which goes like this: you know when a lawyers is lying when his lips are moving. And two weeks later the judiciary and the whole legal system is still in a mess and the high courts seemingly preoccupied with a bevy of lawyers for whom the courts represent a respite whilst in opposition.

God help us from lawyers who are politicians, because they are obfuscators. It is their training as lawyers which, when applied to the practice of law, make them partisan, biased and ethically compromised.

T&T needs to look no further than the flurry of cases being brought to the courts by politician-lawyers for whom a stint in opposition clearly gives them time to run amok and make a travesty and a mockery of the law and the courts.

To say that the ethics applied to the law are not the same ethics that should be applied in the practice of politics, may even be an understatement because the politician–lawyer serves his own interest, he is his own client. The political gamesmanship and grandstanding during these forays make the justice system the real casualty.

Just recently the lawyers sought to cast blame on the JLSC for presumably bringing the judiciary into disrepute, but sinners do not get to cast stones and the Law Association must first bring their errant lawyers in line even if it means disbarring a few.

There has been enough evidence of corrupt dealing by lawyers, wholly unjustified fees and unethical conduct. A motion of no confidence does not, nor will it address the fact that the system of justice needs an intervention to make it more effective and efficient.

Incompetence by the JLSC is not a reason for impeachment and the Law Association may serve the country well if they were to put their heads together to create a justice system that will serve the interest of T&T as opposed to themselves.

SATU-ANN I RAMCHARAN,

MARAVAL