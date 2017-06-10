No accountability so no consequences

With all due respect to Hollis Chalkdust Liverpool, his column entitled: “Who controls the Chief Justice?”, is purely a pedantic piece. Many would agree that Liverpool is ordinarily a pedantic type of person, who exhibits those traits in some of his lyrics over the years. So, for him, writing that column was like writing the lyrics for his next calypso.

It is clear to the reader that Liverpool’s column was written in defence of Ivor Archie. Nothing is wrong with that, but at the very least, there should have been some semblance of balance.

Whether the fault lies with the Chief Justice, the JLSC or with Marcia Ayers-Caesar herself, the fact remains that a terrible injustice has been inflicted on the hundreds of people who have been in remand for an already unduly long period.

They are facing the consequences for whatever crime with which they have been accused, and some could very well be innocent. So, in other words, an already acute problem that seriously infringes on the constitutional rights of every citizen, has been exacerbated by this one incident.

The whole mess was totally and absolutely avoidable, which means that accountability should be placed where it belongs, and it should result in consequences.

But, like many aspects of life in T&T, whenever there is no accountability, it means that consequently, there are no consequences.

MICHAEL PRINCE