Deal with wrongdoers

Do the crimes of those already dead deserve to be punished or even tried? That is the crux of the argument in defence of UNC corruption.

It is a fact, they will tell you, those apologists for the UNC, that Gene Miles fought against corruption in the PNM, it is a fact that ministers were accused of corruption from Japanese gardens to apartments in Toronto and Swiss bank accounts.

These “facts” are, however, little more that a justification for those that came after, indulging and engrossing themselves in the same behaviour.

The preposterous nature of the defence and justification masquerading as outraged indignation is classic—attack them twice as hard when they lash out at you.

The best that can be said, is that these honourable gentlemen may have very well gotten away with it and perhaps are serving their sentences in hell.

The living, however, need to be dealt with expeditiously before they pass from this world and it is for this reason that they need to be pursued. I wish the Honourable Attorney General well in his endeavour to bring the wrongdoers to light.

To all those UNC apologists, you need to get the politics right and two wrongs don’t make a right!

SATU-ANN RAMCHARAN

Maraval