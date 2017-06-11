St Ann’s/Cascade—A banner haven

It seems that every day another banner and/or sign is added to the fence opposite the Lady Young Roundabout.

Some have taken up ‘permanent residence’, others are still hanging there long after the advertised event.

Prior to general election in 2015, St Ann’s/Cascade was plastered with campaign posters, the remnants of which are still evident. Now, we have the ‘bannered’ fence.

Hang your banner, by all means, but be responsible enough to remove it after the event. And, there should be no general advertising.

J KNAGGS

St Ann’s