Trial by judge a big risk

There is the argument that trial by judge will assist in speeding up court matters. While this may have some truth in it, let us be careful not to create other problems.

Everyone who is facing the courtroom for some offence will like to be treated fairly and have at their disposal the fairest system.

Trial by judge opens up a lot of loopholes, to me. First of all, who will feel comfortable with their life in the hands of one individual? Let us go where the rubber meets the road, what if that person is prejudiced or have preferences, yes this is a big risk.

With a jury more individuals come into the equation so it is not just one person’s point of view. That person can be wrong for there is wisdom in the multitude of counsel.

Also, we have the element of corrupt practice and let us not forget this or pretend that it does not exist. That is the great risk of trial by judge.

So it is not just about clearing the courtroom but people being treated fairly.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan