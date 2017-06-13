Illegals in Trinidad & Tobago

I write in response to our Minister of Foreign Affairs Dennis Moses’ statements in Parliament.

First he says that there are 15,042 illegals in the country. He then tells us where 2,265 came from. What about the other 12,777 Mr Moses?

He then goes on to state that the extraordinary amount of 30,200 people were granted permanent residency status in the first five months of this year!

Mr Moses, that is 72,480 people a year. Amazing!

In ten years that would amount to almost half our population being added. This is madness of the highest order if this is correct. Trinidad and Tobago cannot afford this.

Mr Moses needs to give an explanation to the citizens at large.

DR DAVID SALINGER

MARAVAL