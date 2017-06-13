Raising environmental, national consciousness

I wish to commend the effort of M Jeffers of Computer and Security Enterprises, for initiating a series of national beach clean-up campaigns.

On June 10, the first successful clean-up activity was held at King’s Wharf, San Fernando. The intention was to raise environmental and national consciousness and to encourage our citizens to be proactive rather than reactive.

Keeping our country clean is not the duty of city corporations, Cepep or any arm of the State. Rather, it is everybody’s business and is in fact, one of the greatest demonstrations of patriotism.

The company recognised the need for citizens to exercise greater individual and collective responsibility with regard to littering. The deplorable condition of our beaches and roadways indicate a dire need for a cultural shift in understanding how our own acts of littering have wider environmental and social implications.

We can all create change, all it takes is a start.

VIJAIYA RAMKISSOON

WILLIAMSVILLE