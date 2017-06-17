Speculation that a Chinese mafia operating in T&T ordered the hit on the lives on Chinese nationals Shirui Zhao and Yangli Gu is one of the theories being investigated by police.
You are here
Thank you, dad
Published:
Saturday, June 17, 2017
Through all the hardships, toil and pain
We never once heard you complain
You cared and nurtured all of us
Guided us along the course
Encouraging with gentle words
You never failed to use the rod
When circumstances made demands
You never let them get out of hand
You stood steadfast, shoulder to shoulder
With our kind, beloved mother
How could we ever thank you, dad
For all the travails you have had
Enriching the lives of your offspring
With such excellent upbringing
Eva David-Swain,
Coalmine, Sangre Grande.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online