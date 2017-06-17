Through all the hardships, toil and pain

We never once heard you complain

You cared and nurtured all of us

Guided us along the course

Encouraging with gentle words

You never failed to use the rod

When circumstances made demands

You never let them get out of hand

You stood steadfast, shoulder to shoulder

With our kind, beloved mother

How could we ever thank you, dad

For all the travails you have had

Enriching the lives of your offspring

With such excellent upbringing

Eva David-Swain,

Coalmine, Sangre Grande.