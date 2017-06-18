A father’s great responsibility

There is much on the shoulders of every father and in T&T it is no different. While I do not wish in any way to sound negative, we, at times do not hit the mark, yet that great responsibility of being a father is still there.

In biblical times the word when translated made reference to a leader, one in authority, a senior male person. This alone gives you the idea that this person— “father”—has a responsible position in our family structure and society at large. I now share a few of those responsibilities.

1. A lover: I deliberately chose to begin with this great responsibility since, to me, it forms the foundation. As a father it is important that love is shown on a daily basis to all your children and even other children whom you meet.

It is amazing what a hug, gentle kiss and the words “I love you” can do for a child.

2. Provider: God has entrusted children into our hands and with that the responsibility of providing for them. When you are blessed with them the father is saying I trust you to provide and ensure that they have what is necessary for them to go through life happily.

3. Protector: In the age we are living in and seeing what is taking place in the lives of children, it is important that they feel secure, safe and a sense of comfort at all times. This lies in the hands of every father and while you cannot do this for everyone, at least you should do it for your very own.

4. Instructor: Fathers must be there always to instruct their children, they cannot be left to do as they well please or left up to the teachers.

If they are going to grow up in a proper manner then instruction or direction is necessary.

5. Ensuring fun time: It is important that fathers have fun with those under him. This is one way of building strong relationships which are vitally important.

I do hope that all fathers will make this part of their daily busy routine. I wish all those great men a Happy Father’s Day and may God continue to richly bless and keep you.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan