Where are the positive things about our society?

I am all ears and I am willing to hear any news or reports about something really and truly positive that relates to this nation.

In my opinion, this a hopeless nation overloaded with negativity and nothing else. Have a look at all the reports so far this week in the local press and media and you will see what I am talking about.

With the main features of our society being deception, racism, corruption, rising poverty and crime, including everyday murders, there is no room for positivity, we just haven’t got anything to crow about.

Trying to crow about progress, you are most likely to choke yourself to death.

G A Marques, via email