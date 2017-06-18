Why COP, why now

I had no choice but to return to the Congress of the People and seek the mantle of leadership of the party. I had no choice because my love for this twin island and the precarious position we find ourselves in leaves me no choice. I simply have to take a stand.

I thought long and hard before making the decision to contest the leadership position because I know the level of dedication, commitment and sacrifice it will take to make a success of the rebuilding of party and country, but I am confident that I have what it takes to make it work.

The Congress of the People once resonated with hundreds of thousands of citizens who yearned for a different kind of politics and genuine change in our nation. If there were ever a time to rekindle this vision and intention for a better life, if ever we needed to engage in a more constructive, meaningful dialogue on getting there, if ever we required a resurgence of self belief, it is now.

Our country is at the crossroads.

We are fast approaching the point of no return.

It is high time for the resumption of all that the COP once held out as the party of the future.

We can’t look to the Government for solving the problems, because the Government is the problem. We can’t look to the Opposition for alternatives, because the Opposition isn’t the alternative.

Yet I understand that people are fed up and tired of the rhetoric and confrontational type of politics. I am going to demonstrate how effective we can be when our hearts are in the right place and the good of the people is put before political ambition and petty self interests.

I will re-instill faith, hope and belief in the COP again. The party isn’t over. No one actually went home. They all kind of hung around waiting and hoping our party and all it promised for everyone, will somehow find its way once more. Well, I’m here to tell you the COP is back and everyone in Trinidad and Tobago will know it and be happy that we’re here.

You will see innovative ideas that can make a difference overnight if implemented. You will hear refreshing approaches to old issues that linger. You will feel the emergence of something we have all longed for way too long. That something is, in a word, leadership.

I am here to claim stewardship over the COP and to reclaim its rightful place as “the party of the future” by addressing the substance of all that is needed today and I begin by humbly asking for your support as I begin the process of earning it.

Two words will encapsulate the re-emergence of the COP as we reclaim T&T to be the paradise it once was...

“Rise Up!”

Get ready for the battle of your lives and for your lives. No one can afford to stand down this time around.

“Rise Up!”

The future of the party and nation is here.

If you ever felt afraid, if you ever felt disenfranchised or disillusioned, if you ever felt a sense of hopelessness, if you ever felt the pangs of hunger, if you ever felt ignored and insignificant, if you ever felt discriminated against because of race or gender or disability or religion or political belief or without even knowing why, if you ever felt grief over losing someone to a senseless killing or know someone who did, if you ever felt powerless, if you ever felt destitute, if you ever felt we could do better as a nation, if you ever felt when will it ever change, then you have felt the reason to rise up and be a champion for change through what a resurgent COP will deliver.

Nicole Dyer-Griffith