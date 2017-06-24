If I were Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, I would feel a sense of quiet hope in the small storm of a public protest which kitchen staff at the Port-of- Spain General Hospital chose to kick up in the aftermath of Bret, as was broadcasted on the television news on Thursday (June 22) night.

Under their noise-making, I would be encouraged by the revelation of the group’s spokeswoman that these workers have been coming up with their own designs for important utensils, such as a funnel and a swizzle, in the absence of these being supplied on time by their employer.

And I would pay special attention to what she said about workers bringing their own blenders and other utensils to make sure that they could deliver for the patients of the institution.

While I would secretly wonder at the possible causes of scarcity in the first place, I would let my heart feel uplifted at the way these workers—as it appears—are treasuring their jobs and going beyond the call of duty to serve in these times of constant complaints and threats to strike.

I would also take careful note of the spokeswoman’s complaint of the workers feeling “taken for granted.”

As a Prime Minister discerning the positive message coming from the Port-of-Spain Hospital kitchen staff workers, I would appreciate the deeper spirit of resilience, tolerance and optimism that characterises our people.

And I would look to see how my government can tap into this spirit as a means of navigating the future social storm that threatens to blow much bigger than Bret.

Rudolph Williams

St James