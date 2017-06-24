WE MUST DO MORE FOR ELDERLY

Thursday June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Recent local events have brought this problem to the forefront of national consciousness. The death of a senior citizen on the grounds of the Port-of-Spain Hospital highlights the need for far more training of hospital personnel.

This man may have been delirious and disoriented. Pain may have attributed to any confusion or aggressive behaviour. If staff had considered certain ageing-related aspects, they could have prevented this tragedy. People forget that they, too, are growing older every day. What goes around comes around. According to the World Health Organisation, elder abuse takes many forms, including neglect.

This year, the theme of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is: Understand and End Financial Abuse of Older People: A Human Rights Issue. It’s certainly an ironic theme if we consider recent complaints against the financial sector. Financial abuse in corporations and in the home is rampant.

Earlier this week, a 32-year-old caregiver in San Fernando was convicted for stealing more than $100,000 from her 80-year-old patient. As a gerontological consultant for Age Caribbean, I have encountered a range of local instances where older people are vulnerable to financial abuse.

As a society, we have not sufficiently prepared or protected older people from the risk of fraud and victimisation. Like many other developing countries, when it comes to the way we approach policy and legislation affecting older people, we are found wanting.

This was clearly reflected in comments from the board in the TT Association of Retired Persons’ (TTARP) first magazine issue for 2017, which claimed “it may be time for our association to start agitating for its (rightful) space.” In a country where the proportion of older people is increasing at an unprecedented pace, it is naive to believe that our society will face no consequences from our mistreatment and neglect of older people.

There is a glaring need for more sensitivity, training and policy implementation to support a sustainable society. Too many questions, complaints and tragedies surround our ageing population. But there are resources and solutions available to address this.

Remember, nobody is immune from old age. Ministers, doctors, taxi drivers, teachers...we are all human beings at the end of the day and we all deserve to grow old safely and with dignity. Let us all do our part.

Age Caribbean is doing our part by helping to raise awareness about the seriousness of this year’s theme of financial abuse.

Rochelle Amou

MSc Gerontology

St James