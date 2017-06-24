A WORD ON FLOODS TO THE WISE

If you know, way from in front, that the land is prone to flooding, why build the family mansion there? If, for some reason, one is determined to build there, why not have the house erected several feet above the level of the flood waters?

You could still have a gallery upstairs and enjoy the view. You might still be marooned, but at least you would have all your electric appliances and expensive furniture untouched. What is a kitchen and drawing room doing on the same level as the swamp? Maybe some people like the headache of having to purchase new electrical appliances and furniture every single rainy season.

If you have to use the ground floor of your property, how about only plastic furniture and any other household equipment light weight enough to be carried upstairs? A small fridge and a micro wave oven, a two-burner stove, a couple hammocks, could be at ground level. Fix up downstairs with some small plants and light weight decorations. Make it look nice. People could still come by the house to lime.

I have no suggestions for parking cars and trucks or about the planting of the swamp land. That is beyond my imagination. I from down in town.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin