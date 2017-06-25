TTNGL APO: THE PRICE IS RIGHT

Initially, I had not intended to pen any articles on the current T&T NGL Ltd (TTNGL) Additional Public Offering (APO) of 40,248,000 Class B shares being offered to the public at a price of $21 per share, which incidentally closes on June 28 (Wednesday). Simply because, I felt that the company’s chairman Gerry Brooks and president Dominic Rampersad had done a fairly decent job of explaining same. However, I had to quickly revisit that position given the numerous requests which I received up to late yesterday from individuals whom it seems over time have come to value my opinion.

Firstly, in the interest of full disclosure please permit me to state upfront that (1) I am persuaded that this particular APO is a good investment opportunity. (2) I will certainly be putting my hard-earned money where my mouth is in this regard. (3) I am of the view that this APO will not only be fully subscribed but it will in fact be oversubscribed for the following reasons which I hasten to add are not exhaustive:

• I honestly think Finance Minister and Corporation Sole Colm Imbert finally got it right this time, unlike what happened in the case of the recent FCB APO. On this occasion, at a price point of $21, the stock is being offered at only $1 above its 2015 IPO price of $20 and 26 cents below its current market price of $21.26. Moreover, it is also being offered at $1 or 4.7 per cent below the stock’s average traded price of $22 and $4 or 24 per cent below its all-time-high price of $25 since the IPO. What this means is that at $21 the stock has limited downside risk while at the same time decent upside potential, thereby leaving sufficient space for possible capital appreciation.

• TTNGL, since its listing in 2015, has provided a rate of return to investors of no less than 25.4 per cent and boasts of being the first and only energy company stock to become available to investors on the local stock market.

•TTNGL’s shares provide an attractive dividend yield of 7.14 per cent, the highest yield of any locally listed stocks on the TTSE. Moreover, the company has an enviable 99 per cent after-tax profit dividend distribution or paid-out ratio.

• TTNGL is a holding company with relatively limited cash expenses and its sole underlying asset is the stock of Phoenix Park Gas Processor Ltd (PPGPL), the company from which TTNGL derives its revenues in USD. TTNGL reported cash and cash-equivalents position as at March 2017 was $403M or approximately $2.61 per share. What this means is that the company has the capacity to continue paying dividends at current levels to investors well into the foreseeable future. In fact, if we are to believe the chairman, TTNGL intends to maintain its steady dividend performance and payout, at least, over the next five years as a result of its large treasure chest of cash.

•TTNGL, as alluded to earlier, holds significant cash in US$, and has recently advised that at its annual meeting held on April 25, 2017, the company’s by-laws were amended to facilitate the payment of dividends in either TTD or USD which will provide investors an ideal hedge against any possible future depreciation of the TTD against the USD.

•PPGPL has weathered the recent slump in the energy sector better than most and remains a highly profitable company, thanks in no small measure to its good management, bullet-proofed low-cost structure and advantageous geographical location in the Caribbean that enables it to remain competitive despite the advent of fracking in the USA buttress by its strategic marketing arrangements with Trafigura which have worked very well thus far.

In summary, at $21 per share, I am persuaded that “the price is right” with limited downside risk, reasonable upside potential and also offers an attractive dividend yield that is indeed sustainable at least for the next five years ceteris paribus (all other things being unchanged or constant).