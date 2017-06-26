Celebrating the Muslim community

While Ramadan is a time of personal spiritual reflection, improvement, increased devotion and worship; it is also very timely for us to recognise the contributions and sacrifices made by the Muslim community as a whole, to change our national landscape and to guard against any form of islamophobia, everywhere.

The holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr, “festivity of breaking the fast” marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the next lunar month, Shawwal. Today, I celebrate the contributions of the Muslim community to the arts and culture, journalism, politics, business and of all aspects, food production in Trinidad and Tobago.

Let us also be mindful and helpful to our brothers and sisters; men, women, boys and girls whose livelihoods and communities continue to be compromised because of the passage of Tropical Storm Bret and other pre-existing socio-economic challenges.

I have learnt to give not because I have much but because I know exactly how it feels to have nothing. Let us demonstrate love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, we celebrate—Eid Mubarak.

OMARDATH MAHARAJ

Agricultural economist