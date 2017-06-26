I read with interest and amazement the report which stated that EFCL paid Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) over $3 million for five audits relating to finance, procurement and administration.

Either the brief to PWC was inadequate or PWC omitted to examine the most fundamental component of dysfunction in the operation of EFCL—the role of the board of directors and the Ministry of Education in the operation of FIDIC contracts.

Virtually all major contracts managed by EFCL are governed by FIDIC Redbook contracts, an internationally accepted form of contract used in many large contracts.

This form of contract specifies the roles of three parties to the contract—the employer (EFCL), the contractor and the engineer, normally an outside consultant who supervises the contractor, makes routine technical decisions and determines payments due to the contractor. The employer’s role includes agreeing to contractual variations and making payments on time.

Over time, the employer (the management team of EFCL) and the board of directors of EFCL and the Ministry of Education have more and more usurped the role of the engineer, resulting in major delays and irrational decisions.

Furthermore, extremely late payments and failure to certify payments exacerbated the situation.

As a former employee of one of the many engineers appointed and disappointed by EFCL, I can attest to the systemic dysfunction imposed from the very top down. Failure by PWC to identify this dominant factor renders any opinion invalid.

At the end of the day, nothing has been achieved from this report. Contractors remain unpaid, projects remain unfinished and many of our children remain in unsuitable conditions to be educated.

Yet another example of how to waste the people’s money.

NOEL SAMPSON

Sangre Grande