Marriage Act profoundly anti-father

I strongly disapprove of the new Marriage Act. This act should properly be nicknamed the “The Promotion of Single Unmarried Teen Mothers/Criminals Act.”

It is a profoundly anti-father act as well, being yet another device attacking the authority of Indian fathers over their families.

The acquiescence of the UNC, and then having the gall to pretend to oppose it, is insulting to the intelligence and the spirit.

Imam Imran Hosein, for whom I have developed a great respect (watch his videos on YouTube, for example), is absolutely correct, and should be commended for supporting Sat Maharaj (while also being so outspoken against the Saudi family and critical of Wahhabism!)

This act is an attack on the family, and the Indian family in particular. It is a reprehensible attack, a total non-issue, raised gratuitously, mischievously and maliciously by the PNM.

However, I am not a strong supporter of Sat Maharaj’s Privy Council legal action. If he succeeds, more power to him.

No matter what happens in Sat’s case, I think that it is imperative that we should remember and re-assert our cultural, spiritual and religious authority over our own community.

Just as pre-1946 the non-recognition of Hindu marriages did not prevent Hindus from marrying “under the bamboo” (my Muslim mother, for example, was officially branded “illegitimate” by the colonial state on her birth certificate), Hindus should continue to marry their few troubled, strayed young pregnant girls religiously.

This is not against the law. It just will not be recognised by the State. And to that we should say, who cares? At 18, the State could catch up to reality by recognising it. But we would have married them off already anyways.

The State is not God, and this state in particular has no authority to tell us about God.

FATIMAH MOHAMMED

Cunupia