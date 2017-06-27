AID THOSE IN GENUINE NEED

Gimme a break!!!!!

The picture on the front page of a daily paper of a ramshackle dwelling on the verge of collapse following the inclement weather of Tropical Storm Bret, is a good example of how people can seize upon the opportunity to fleece the Government and by extension other deserving homeowners of much needed relief.

I also note another case which has been quite publicised involves a roof that was blown off, but when you look at the galvanise sheets it is easy to see that these are dilapidated sheets that should never have been used. Now, these persons are going to claim monies from the Government’s relief fund and will be purchasing new items.

They are not the only ones. I see many people coming out of nowhere, who deliberately live in the most squalid conditions. Nobody directs these people to live on river banks with caimans for neighbours, or on hillsides or in jep-infested shacks.

Only God knows how they conceive child after child in these filthy sheds. These people do not take the required actions to prevent them ending up in a situation of some 19 children and no father, a house without a decent toilet or running water. But when anything happens, they cry out to the heavens and expect the government to come running. And the thing is, we the people go with basket after basket.

This puts deserving home owners who are forever borrowing money to keep their homes in a good state of repair at a disadvantage. There are many like myself who are constantly repairing things like guttering, gates, drains and driveways so that should something happen, we will not necessarily have to run to the state. I can assure you there is no relief available to us and so we must stand on our own, while others who say they are destitute but enjoy a rampant sexual lifestyle inclusive of drinking and gambling sprees.

This is no time for opportunists. It cannot be that someone had a dilapidated, run down board house on the verge of collapse before the storm and now, after a visit from the Prime Minister, or the Housing Minister, they expect a brand new house.

Steups man, gimme a break!

Lystra Marajh

Glencoe