Petrotrin, please help WASA with pumps. Help them install pumps where they can best discharge flood water. Help them run mains that won’t burst. Help WASA integrate pumps into public waterways. TSTT, help WASA with wireless technology for remote turn on and turn off of pumps. Help WASA with remote sensors for monitoring water levels. Help regional authorities mitigate flooding with available technologies.

A few borrowed pumps from the oil industry can bring this flooding to an abrupt end. Where there’s no will to solve problems, problems linger. Why aren’t flood prevention pumps built into public drainage networks? Prevention of property damage would pay for the pumps.

Is it only oil and gas in the ocean T&T is faithful to pump? Where are the high-powered water pumps to transfer this water to WASA’s auxiliary water catchment tanks for use in the dry season? We can pump oil and gas across the ocean. We can store thousands of cubic feet of oil and gas for future use. But we can’t harvest surface storm water out of flood zones for dry season use? T&T is technology blind. Great is the lack of vision in T&T, for now.

B Joseph

via email