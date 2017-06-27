LIFE AFTER BRET

After Bret we in T&T need to get our lives together as quickly and smoothly as possible. Here are some suitable suggestions:

•Contact all your loved ones at home and abroad. Let them know you are safe. Find out how those locally are.

•Check your surroundings. Downed power lines are hazards.

•Take care before cleaning. Standing water from floods is an electric shock hazard. Fallen trees, exposed structural damage, broken glass, debris pose many dangers. Find a safe place to stay till your home is cleaned and restored.

•Contact your insurance company. Get a damage assessment, submit a claim. Have a list of everything destroyed, damaged or missing. Brand names, prices, where the item was purchased are vital. Historically, dealing with the insurance companies leaves much room for improvement in T&T.

•Restore your home. Get a professional. In T&T everyone is a specialist. A guy told me he was a building contractor but had to borrow my measuring tape.

•Drive only when necessary, avoid flooded roads. No sightseeing.

•Ensure your drinking water is not contaminated.

•Check refrigerated food for spoilage. When in doubt, throw it out.

•Use phones only for emergency calls.

•Wear protective clothing and be cautious when cleaning to avoid injury.

•Take good care of your pets.

•Stay out of buildings that have water around them.

•Children, do not play in stagnant water. What is joke for children, is death for crapaud.

And may God bless our nation.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town