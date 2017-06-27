MESSAGE BEHIND FR HARVEY’S POINT

Many commentators, including columnists and those claiming to be friends, have jumped to have their say on the Fr Harvey incident.

Interestingly, they have all avoided commenting on Fr Harvey’s main point, which is that the officials, which includes the political elite, know who are the crime financiers and controllers.

Well I have had a closeness with Fr Harvey going on 60 years, born of a secondary school friendship and many encounters over the intervening years, and can assert that he does not make such comments lightly and knows exactly what he is talking about. He is off to Grenada and there it will rest.

Haven Allahar

Diego Martin